Explicit song played at Fairhope High football game, principal apologizes

Jon Caldwell, the principal of Fairhope High School, apologized over the weekend in a letter after an explicit song played in the student section at Friday night's football game against Daphne High School.
The letter, which went out to the district, did not say what song was played. However, the principal's letter says the song contained racial slurs and was disrespectful to women. According to the letter, students operating a sound system in the students' section played the song.
Caldwell's letter reads in full:
Dear Fairhope Community,
I need to apologize to you on behalf of my student body and myself. In the previous home games, I've allowed our students to have a sound system in the student section. They have done a good job up until last night.
This morning I am disgusted that at a Fairhope High School event, a song referring to females as "Bitches" and repeated use of the MF word and even racial slurs was played. FHS in no way endorses this type of behavior. It will be handled upon my return to school.
I can promise you it will not happen again. Rest assured, you can bring your children to an event representing FHS, and it will be wholesome, with a family atmosphere.
The disgusting part is that we are constantly talking to our young men about respecting young ladies, and to our young ladies to respect themselves, and then a song depicting the exact OPPOSITE was played at our event.
I am disgusted and ashamed this happened. Please accept my apology. I am requesting the other Fairhope Feeder Pattern principals send this to their families, as well. I've also cc'd the Superintendent and Assistant Superintendent so they will be aware of my poor judgment in allowing this to happen.
Please contact me if you would like to meet with me to have me apologize to your child or family because this happened. There is no excuse. It will not happen again.
Jon Cardwell
Principal of Fairhope High School
