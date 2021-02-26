MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Exploreum Science Center announced a unique collaboration with NASA for a new exhibit, Cosmos 2021: Adventure into the Unknown.

Bringing an outstanding collection of artifacts, interactives, props, and more showcasing the past, present, and future of space travel, Cosmos 2021 will open to the public on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

From the age of the Space Race and beyond, this experience will highlight the incredible journey of humans into the cosmos. The exhibit will open in several phases throughout its duration allowing guests multiple opportunities to visit and experience new elements.

Sponsored by Mobile County District 2.

This joint effort with several of NASA’s flagship sites include Stennis Space Center (Mississippi), Johnson Space Center (Texas), Marshall Space Flight Center (Alabama), Huntsville Space and Rocket Center (Alabama).

Officials say the Exploreum has worked closely with all of these organizations over the past year to curate an expansive collection taking guests on a journey from the early beginnings of the space program through future ARTEMIS missions yet to be embarked upon.

In addition, the Exploreum Education Team will be implementing a variety of engaging programs and activities throughout the duration of the exhibit. Special events, guest speakers, scavenger hunts, contests, and exclusive giveaways will further entice guests to explore the exhibit and engage through Exploreum social media channels.

Also featured in this experience is a supplementary exhibit entitled Mission Aerospace. Through this educational and interactive maze, guests can explore the history of flight, navigation and NASA’s vision for the future.

Accompanying the exhibits will be the special feature movie, Journey to Space, in the Poarch Band of Creek Indians Digital Dome Theater (formerly IMAX).

Journey to Space is a celebration of space exploration, a tribute to international cooperation in space research and a vision toward our near-term future beyond Earth’s orbit – a manned mission to Mars within a generation.

The film is a capstone space film, building on the groundbreaking and seminal giant screen space productions of the past 30 years—films that are themselves a part of our proud history in space, beautifully and inspiringly chronicling the space shuttle orbiter program, MIR, the International Space Station and the Hubble telescope. Journey to Space recognizes these accolades in the context of our future in space, what we’ve learned, and how to apply this knowledge to deep space missions.