VALPARAISO, Fla. (WALA) -- An explosion on Friday at Eglin Air Force Base sent one person to the hospital, authorities said.
According to a statement issued by the base, at about 9:45 a.m. an explosion occurred at the Navy School Explosive Ordnance Disposal School.
Jasmine Porterfield, a spokeswoman for the base, told FOX10 News that emergency crews from the base and Okaloosa County responded to the “mishap” and airlifted the victim to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center. That person was in stable condition, she said.
“It’s still under investigation,” she said. “It wasn’t tied to any specific training mission.”
The blast occurred on the C-52 North range, a demolition range north of the school.
“There’s no indication there was any foul play,” she said.
The Navy EOD School is one of 50 organizations housed on this sprawling base, which covers some 724 square miles. Its mission is to train explosive ordinance technicians. So these students explode ordnance on a daily basis.
The school dates to 1996, when the Navy broke ground on the $16.2 million EOD facility at Eglin. But its roots go all the way back to World War II, when a high bomb casualty rate convinced the military and the British that the Allies needed a profession corps of technicians who could disable explosives.
The EOD facility consists of three buildings, with a second training facility located in Building 845. There are four demolition ranges, a training aid and facilities maintenance compound and six explosive storage magazines that are part of the school’s facilities.
Updated at 7:49 p.m. with additional information.
