MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- "Hot" is a bit of an understatement when describing Monday's weather. "Scorching" or maybe "broiling" are probably better words to describe it after the heat index hit 122 degrees in downtown Mobile.
From downtown to midtown and beyond -- the summer heat bearing down all across the Port City.
Alexx Weekley getting a skate in at Public Safety Memorial Park says there was no escaping it.
"It's just exhausting... I'm dying just trying to sit here and have a conversation at this point. It's just the humidity and no shade... Makes it a lot worse," said Weekley.
While he's skating through it, Weekley says the extreme temperatures has kept other skaters away.
"I'm here for maybe two or three hours a day and I go through 4 to 5 shirts, like 5 bottles of water easy -- just trying not to have a heat stroke," said Weekley.
Meanwhile, August and September the busiest months for Hansen Heating & Air.
Receiving nearly 200 calls a day -- they're a welcome sight to those needing relief.
"Absolutely, they open the door for you and let you in," said Tim Parry, Hansen Heating & Air Technician.
Parry is one of 17 field technicians answering those calls working 15 hour days. He says most of the homes are 97 degrees inside and the attics reaching temperatures around 130 degrees.
"It's usually a minor fix. It's just not working... It could be froze up or it could be something outside or a backup drain tripping a safety switch. They just don't know, but they're super hot," said Parry.
The crew with Buddy's Blacktop can relate to working in the heat. Laying asphalt all across the city, their work days start early.
"We usually start around 7 or 8 o'clock," said Scott Mansfield, Buddy's Blacktop.
Lee: "When do you really start to notice the heat?"
"Usually around 7 or 8 o'clock. (Laughs)," Mansfield. "Today was terrible... Today's one of the hottest days. You can't get away from it."
While they do their best to stay hydrated and look out for each other - they're looking forward to cooler weather.
"If you stop sweating... That's a bad sign. If you stop sweating that's when they say you should start to worry," said Mansfield. "I can't say your body doesn't ever get used to it... It puts up with it, but you never get used to it."
