DOWNTOWN MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- If you have been downtown recently you may have seen some new cameras.

The high-tech upgrade is giving Mobile Police a birds eye view around downtown and helping solve crimes in the process.

“Complacency is not anything that’s on our agenda and so we’re never just sitting still, we’re never just happy with it was safe today will it be safe tomorrow,” said Commander Kevin Levy with Mobile Police’s Cyber Division.

Nearly 100 new cameras went live earlier this year, Levy says the upgrades mean a clearer picture and easier access.

“The system we have is accessible 24/7, but also allows the remote access from officers on the street,” he said. “So, in certain situations our officers don’t even have to show up and wonder what’s going on they might even be able to see the video before they get there.”

The cameras are working as MPD intended. In their first six months in operation they have helped make several arrests and Levy says they are helping deter crime.

“The interesting thing is the very first day that the system went live we were actually able to use video from the brand-new system to solve an interesting event that had happened which ultimately led to several arrests,” Levy said.

Back at SOCU, Kenchasa Watkins and other employees are glad MPD upgraded the eyes in the sky above Downtown Mobile.

“I think it’s very important to have those cameras so that we can make sure everything is going safely so if something does happen we can have something to look back onto,” Watkins said.

“Downtown is so fast growing now it’s good to know that even when the employees and myself leave at night that we have those extra measures putting in place,” said Lamarinette Dandridge.

Based off the success of the cameras so far, MPD says they are already looking at adding more in different areas of the city.