FOLEY, Ala. (WALA)-- Three days after a Navy training plane crashed in a Foley neighborhood the devastation is evident.
Crews have been working around the clock to pick up the pieces around the charred home where the plane went down.
The aircraft was taken out of the yard Monday morning.
As of Monday evening the area was still taped off, restricted only to residents, it’s a reminder of the tragedy and loss of two young women who were aboard the plane.
“I saw something like a shadow pass and I look behind me to see where the sound was going because it was really really loud and just we saw it make impact and it just burst into flames,” said Taylor Gilley who witnessed the plane seemingly fall out of the sky.
Trenity Williamson says witnessing something so frightening has made her realize just how fragile life is.
“It was almost like it was like going almost like straight down angle,” said Trenity Williamson as she recalled seeing the plane coming down.
The victims were 30 year old Navy Lt. Rhiannon Ross, the instructor pilot during the training mission on Friday that left from Whiting Field in Milton.
Alongside her was 24-year-old Ensign Morgan Garrett, a student aviator.
Garrett was in the Coast Guard and was a 2019 graduate of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.
Lt. Ross was from Wixom, Michigan and Ensign Garrett was from Weddington, North Carolina.
As people in this neighborhood try to make sense of how something so awful could happen right before their eyes, Taylor Gilley and Trenity Williamson say to see Lt. Ross and Ensign Garret in uniform, and their bright smiling faces has transformed shock and fear to sorrow.
“It was almost like I think we heard them like as like it went down because there was no one else out and it’s very like chilling and sobering now to have a face to what we saw and it’s so tragic, it’s just horrible.”
As the investigation continues to figure out what exactly led up to such a devastating accident crews will be in the neighborhood for the next couple of weeks, cleaning up the area and making sure it’s safe for residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.