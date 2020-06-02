MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - You can enjoy foods from one of Mobile's most popular events starting this weekend.
Officials with the Greater Gulf State Fair announced The Fair Food Drive-In is coming to the Port City. The event is scheduled to begin Friday, June 5th through Sunday, June 14th at The Grounds from noon to close each day. The Grounds is located at 1035 Cody Road North.
The menu includes candied apples, corn dogs, cotton candy, funnel cakes, fried Oreos, chicken-on-a-stick and more.
