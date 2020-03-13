Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival officials getting some push back after canceling this year’s event due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.
The Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival brings in thousands of dollars to local businesses, and nearly a quarter of a million people to the city and county annually.
They say while it is a major disappointment, the community’s health is their top priority.
“We got some negative comments obviously you’re going to have that and the economic impact this is going to have, not only Fairhope and the festival but also on the county but for the most part people have been supportive and understand why we made the decision and the health impact,” said Sherry Sullivan, who sits on the Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival Committee.
FOX10 News asked Friday morning if they plan on rescheduling this year’s festival, but organizers say that is not possible, and encourage people to wait until next year.
