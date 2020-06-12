North Beach in Fairhope is now handicap accessible.
Its all thanks to Fairhope Sunset Rotary Club, who donated 150 feet of ADA compliant mats to the City of Fairhope, making it possible for those in wheelchairs to go out on the sand.
The roughly $10,000 investment now making it possible for everyone to have a priceless moment enjoying the bay’s beauty.
“I know that there are so many people that this will affect positively, and give them a chance to be participants at the beach, instead of just sitting on the sidelines and watching everyone else have fun," said Bob Tarabella, President of the Fairhope Sunset Rotary Club.
The city cutting the ribbon on the mat Friday, after installing it last week.
This is not the only handicap accessible beach in Baldwin County.
Gulf Shores also has mats at multiple beach accesses at Gulf Place.
