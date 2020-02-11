Fairhope City Council approves movie shoot downtown

Monday night the City of Fairhope approved for the shooting of a new movie downtown.
This comes after location managers for Amazon Prime’s “Map of Tiny Perfect Things” went before city council weeks ago, and concerns were brought up about filming in the heart of downtown effecting local businesses.
We’re told movie producers were able to speak to local businesses and city council and reach a compromise.
City Council President Jack Burrell tells us council approved the filming of the movie on two Sundays and one Friday following Mardi Gras, to avoid causing traffic problems and lose downtown merchants’ business.
“I know that they’re working closely together to make sure that these merchants won’t lose business because of the movie being made, and a lot of people think that a movie coming to town will bring in a lot of business,” said Burrell.
We’re told the movie is set to film March 8, shutting down parts of Section St and Fairhope Ave.
They will also be filming again Friday, March 13 and Sunday, March 15.
Burrell tells us location managers plan on keeping the streets open 50 minutes out of each hour to help the flow of traffic.
We’re also told people will be able to park in the area and walk around when not filming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.