Fairhope City Council to discuss re-opening playgrounds

Fairhope City Council to make a decision on re-opening public playgrounds Thursday night.
Parts of public parks are already open, with the exception of playground equipment, like here at Fairhoper’s Community Park.
Governor Ivey loosening restrictions on playground equipment last week, as long as proper precautions like social distancing and regular disinfecting are followed.
Fairhope playgrounds have remained closed throughout the holiday weekend, but tonight’s meeting could change that, as City Council plans to discuss measures to make this re-opening as safe as possible for residents.
“We’re going to have to talk about those measures and see if we can come up with a solution to make it safe for everyone before we open it," said City Council President, Jack Burrell.
City Council also expected to address water conservation measures previously enacted, as one major well has now been repaired.
