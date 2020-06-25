Fairhope City Hall is closed to the public until further notice. This announcement came less than 24-hours after it was revealed an employee at City Hall tested positive for COVID-19. It’s with an abundance of caution, the city said, that City Hall was closed to the public.
Fairhope mayor, Karin Wilson said these precautions are because of one positive COVID-19 test on an employee who works at City Hall. Warnings went out Wednesday, June 24, 2020 to those who attended the June 22nd City Council meeting and anyone who was inside City Hall since June 18th.
“We did contact anybody who did come into City Hall over that short period of time because we have record of that,” explained Mayor Wilson. “When people come to the City Hall portion, that is, you know, documented.”
The doors to Fairhope City Hall were locked Thursday morning and anyone needing to do business had to do so through either the drop box or drive-through window. Common forms were left outside the front door with instructions. The need to once again close the building to visitors has some residents concerned.
“COVID-19 has been really spreading pretty fast and has been since you know, the beginning of 2020,” said Jeffrey Keller. “I mean, there’s still stuff to be done in City Hall so they better clean it and get back to work.”
The city is encouraging residents to access information and pay bills online if possible. If you need to speak to someone in person, you can call and make an appointment. As for cleaning and disinfecting City Hall, Wilson said that will fall on the shoulders of the employees.
“Bringing in, you know this big cleaning effort as a one-time thing is not the answer. We’re just going to have extra measures of disinfecting, wiping down surfaces and also putting protocols in place for our city employees so they’re doing their part as well. That will happen daily,” Wilson said.
The next City Council meeting is several weeks away, and Mayor Wilson says she hopes restrictions will be relaxed again by then. The Planning Commission will meet sooner, and she says the city will work on a plan for the public to be able to participate.
