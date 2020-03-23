Fairhope closes pier, parks, and beaches in response to COVID-19

Many people in Fairhope having to change up their morning routine as police block off beaches and the city’s municipal pier after concerns surrounding the Coronavirus pandemic.
The city had left them open for families looking to get fresh air over the weekend, but some people were concerned gatherings at the pier were going against social distancing guidelines.
Police are now blocking the area, with barricades in place to keep people from gathering in the areas.
Fairhope Mayor Karin Wilson says all parks in the city will be closed, including the pier and the beaches until further notice.
The City Council will decide on exactly how long the closure will last at its meeting Monday night.
City Council President Jack Burrell told FOX10 News this afternoon that health and safety is the city’s top priority, and he plans on erring on the side of caution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.