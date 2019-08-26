FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA)-- Fairhope council members voted to override mayor Karin Wilson’s veto on an ordinance which banned sleeping in cars within the city.
The ordinance, passed earlier this month and signed by mayor Karin Wilson the following day, makes it illegal for anyone to sleep in a car, camper, trailer or tent anywhere in the city overnight.
In the time following it's passing, mayor Wilson says there was a lot of pushback from the community, forcing her to reconsider her decision, especially when it comes to ticketing and possibly jailing repeat offenders.
“That’s the main thing, is the arrests. I just feel like that’s extreme.”
Council members say though the mayor’s concerns are reasonable, they believe officers will use their discretion enforcing the ordinance.
“Whenever it comes to dealing with the safety of our community my practice has always been to place my trust, to put my trust in our police department. And based on their recommendation, and from what I understand, that’s to move forward with the ordinance as written,” said councilman Jay Robinson.
Mayor Wilson says if it’s a problem of homelessness she wants to ensure there are means in place to help.
Meanwhile, council members stress the ordinance is not intended to target the homeless and if any changes need to be made, they will.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.