Fairhope Ferry talks reignited by proposed tolls

Proposed tolls on the Mobile River Bridge Project have rekindled talks of alternative modes of transportation between Baldwin and Mobile county.
One of those alternatives include a ferry connecting the Eastern Shore to Mobile, with that ferry docking in Fairhope.
Fairhope City Council President Jack Burrell tells us talks of bringing back a Fairhope ferry have been going on off and on over the last 15 or so years, and tolls on the new I-10 bridge may have been what reignited the idea recently.
Burrell tells FOX10 he thinks a ferry could not only help commuters, but also bring more tourism to the entire Eastern Shore, with the distance to Mobile from Fairhope by water being shorter than that to the interstate.
“I think that ferries do have a place, it may not be so much for commuting. I think it could be used for commuting, but I also see it as a way to attract tourists to the area between Mobile and Fairhope. One of the main drivers I see would be with the cruise terminal that reopened in Mobile,” said Fairhope City Council President Jack Burrell.
No official developments have been made towards developing a Fairhope or Eastern Shore ferry, but Burrell believes many on his council may be open to the idea.
The main issue would of course be how to pay for it with the city needing the backing of a private investor.
The city of Fairhope has taken a stance against tolling on the new I-10 bridge.
Burrell responding to governor Ivey’s statement about tolls being completely necessary this morning, saying he believes Mobile and Baldwin County citizens should be exempt.
