The stock market continued its downward trend to close out February 2020. The market began to slip Wednesday, February 19, 2020 and what started as a gradual fall has turned into a landslide. The Dow is down more than 12% since the start of the year and the S & P and Nasdaq aren’t far behind. This week could be the worst week since the financial crisis of 2008.
“The stock market is an emotional beast,” said Scott McLeod with Brown Financial Advisory in Fairhope. “It’s driven a lot by confidence or fear, and it can move on a dime, whether it’s a confident market of a fearful market.”
McLeod said investors are fearful of what the future may bring and are selling. He’s seen similar trends before. In the last 20 years, the stock market has tumbled and rebounded from scares from the SARS epidemic, Avian and Swine flu outbreaks, Ebola and most recently, the Zika epidemic in 2016. In all cases, McLeod said the markets turned around without advance notice and recovered.
“What has happened in almost every single case is the market reacts very negatively, initially and in twelve months, it has made up the negative and added to it beyond that,” explained McLeod.
McLeod’s concern is not what happens in the market but how people react to what happens in the market. He’s given his clients some things to consider during this downturn, including rebalancing your portfolio, stopping distributions from your portfolio, setting aside an emergency fund of several months, consider a Roth conversion and refinancing mortgages while interest rates are low. His advice to his clients is to stay the course.
The average investor generally underperforms in the market significantly because they get out when they feel fearful and they expect to get back in when they feel better,” McLeod said. “The problem with that strategy is they feel better after the market has gone back up. They lock in the loss and they don’t get back in.”
In other words, if you pull your money out and wait until the market reaches the inflection point, where it hits bottom and starts to rebound, you’ll never make up those losses.
Another big unknown with the stock market this year is how it will react as we get closer to election time. Presidential elections have historically created turmoil in the market.
