Fairhope goes pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and several communities on both sides of the bay are going pink!
The City of Fairhope says they’ve been dying their fountain pink, as well as hanging flags, pink flowers, and pink bows during October for over a decade after a citizen first came up with the idea.
Now everyone from Public Works to Electricians is in on it, even breaking out hot pink hard hats for the month.
“A lot of folks have a great story, a survival story, or a family member that was touched by breast cancer so its great to hear those kind of things and do that for the community,” said Paige Crawford with the City of Fairhope.
The fountain will be pink throughout the entire month of October.
