The FHS Ensemble-ENCORE group is up for a very special performance and they need your help.

The group is one of finalists in the entertainment competition for Alabama Association of School Board’s Annual Convention.

The public is getting the deciding vote on who takes the stage in Birmingham this December---and Fairhope High needs your vote!

“It means a lot to us to be recognized. We work so hard every day. We have such a good time in here, we’re so close knit. Its wonderful to have that kind of honor,” said Leila Price, a senior member of the group.

The group fine tuning their performance day in and day out—even during homecoming week.

“Its constant work every day. You are practicing every day for something to perform. That’s what it takes to be chosen,” said Diane Ham, FHS’ Choir Teacher.

They are up against several other talented groups across the state—including Arab High School Jazz Band, Marbury High School Jazz Band, Hoover High School Symphonic Winds, and Spain Park High School A Cappella Group.

“We support the community, so it would be wonderful to have everyone’s support so we can go out and make everyone proud,” said Price.

You can vote here up to two times a day through October 13.