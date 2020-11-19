Fairhope holiday tradition hoping to brighten end of dark year

Fairhope's Lighting of the Trees will look different this year.
From new, shorter trees to COVID precautions, the city is doing everything to keep folks safe, while also shedding some light on a dark year.
"We are encouraging social distancing, we're encouraging people to wear masks, we will have extra masks if people need them. We're also going to have hand sanitizing stations at each entry point, but the biggest thing is asking people to social distance. We're not going to have a stage, so we're not encouraging any gatherings of large groups of people unless you're with your family," said Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan.
This giant, new Christmas tree is taking the spot of what would be the stage at the corner of Fairhope and Section.
Crews tested the lights Wednesday night and Thursday morning ahead of the lighting later that evening.
Making all the needed adjustments was more work than usual, but newly elected Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan says folks need a little normalcy and hope more than ever now.
"This is part of the tradition of Fairhope, the tree lighting, so we really wanted to do this for our residents and for our businesses and make sure we do the traditional things through the holiday season, so it was important for us to do this this year," said Sullivan.
The city is flipping the switch on those lights starting at 6 pm Thursday.
Keep in mind downtown will be pedestrian traffic only after 3:30.
The city says they'll have live Christmas music, socially distanced pictures with Mrs. Claus, and take home letter to Santa kits as well at the ceremony.
