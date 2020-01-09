Fairhope installing LED sidewalks downtown

The City of Fairhope is working to keep pedestrians safe downtown.
Crews are already hard at work installing new LED sidewalks and crosswalks on Section Street from Pine to Equality Avenue.
The sidewalks will be brick lined with LED lights on both sides, making it safer for drivers and pedestrians.
The city says they are hoping to make Fairhope a more walkable town.
“With the redevelopment and growth, and especially the restaurants and other commercial businesses that drives and inspires so much pedestrian activity, we have to safely get our citizens and our visitors safely to their destination,” said Richard Johnson, Fairhope Public Works Director.
Johnson says they plan on also putting pedestrian signals at the intersection of Section and Fairhope Avenue.
Work is expected to be finished before Mardi Gras.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.