FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - A Fairhope man is behind bars and is charged with impersonating a peace officer.
Police say 51-year-old John Cramer Jr. went to a woman's residence dressed like a Fairhope detective last Sunday.
According to police, Cramer was wearing what appeared to be a store bought badge on his belt and had the business card of an actual Fairhope detective.
They say Cramer asked the homeowner about the whereabouts of an acquaintance of his.
Officials say the homeowner was suspicious and sent Cramer away. They say she later identified him through social media.
Cramer was arrested Monday.
