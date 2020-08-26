FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - A Fairhope man was arrested for the burglary of numerous vehicles, police announced Wednesday.
Deshun Terrell Banks, 41, was charged with nine counts of breaking and entering of a vehicle after police say surveillance video led officers to him.They say additional charges may be added as the investigation is on-going.
Officials say 12 vehicles were reported to have been broken into since Friday, August 21, 2020. Among the stolen items were two handguns. Both weapons were recovered during the arrest.
Investigators believe that there are additional unreported cases and ask that any new victims call to make a report
