FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Fairhope Police made an arrest today in an on-going child sexual assault investigation.
Police say 39-year-old John Ryan Arnold of Fairhope has been charged with enticing a child for immoral purposes and domestic violence – strangulation or suffocation. Both are felony charges and additional charges are also pending.
The incidents are alleged to have taken place over an extended period of time and were reported to Fairhope Police in October 2020.
Arnold will be transferred to Baldwin County Correctional Facility where he will receive a bond hearing.
