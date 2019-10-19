FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- Fairhope Police said a man went on a crime spree, stealing vehicles and boats this month.
Investigators said they caught up with Jonathan Keef, 46, after several vehicles and boats were reported stolen over two weeks. So far, investigators said they have charged him with stealing a car and two boats.
Detectives told FOX10 News that Keef is likely connected to other cases and more charges are possible. According to jail records, Keef is being held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.