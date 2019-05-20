GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) -- Gulf Shores Police said a Fairhope man died shortly after he was found unconscious in a road after the Hangout Music Festival ended Sunday night.
Investigators said Griffin Miller Gaunt, 20, was found near the intersection of Cove Avenue and Gulf Shores Parkway around 11:30 p.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, Gaunt was being loaded into an ambulance. Police said he had no identification and no one in the area knew his name. He was identified by the serial number on his wristband for the festival.
Police said they learned Monday morning that Gaunt died at the hospital. Investigators have requested a toxicology report to help determine the cause of death.
Anyone with information about Gaunt is asked to call Gulf Shores Police Detective Michael Hoguet at (251) 968-9841.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.