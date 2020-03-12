Fairhope Mayor Karin Wilson said a meeting will take place Thursday afternoon during a Council Work Session to discuss the upcoming Fairhope Arts & Crafts Festival and the coronavirus.
Mayor Wilson says in a facebook comment on her post "I believe the right decision is to cancel. It will be my recommendation at tonight's work session."
Read the full statement below:
"As you know, the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) has received a great deal of attention and discussion within the press and social media. I am happy to report as of yesterday, no COVID-19 cases have been identified in Alabama.
I have been in close communication with Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris with Alabama Department of Public Health and County Emergency Management Agencies. At this time, we are advised to be in a heighten state of awareness concerning the possible outbreak and spread.
Governor Kay Ivey created a task force chaired by Dr. Scott Harris to oversee preparation and response for the illness.
In eight days, the largest annual event in the City is scheduled to begin. The Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival is near and dear to all of us and it’s one of those events that make Fairhope special. This past weekend I did grant an interview with the local press where I raised a possible scenario that this event may need to be cancelled or rescheduled to mitigate potential exposure.
This scenario is the last thing I’d want for our City. However, as the City’s Chief Executive, I take the health, welfare and safety of every Citizen and Visitor to this City very seriously. If the status of the virus changes within our state and the State Health Officer issued recommendations that such large events are not held, that will become my position as well. We will be discussing this today during Council Work Session starting at 4:30 and I’ll keep you posted.
My thoughts and prayers go out to all are suffering with this virus. Together, we will successfully navigate these trying times."
"If it could be rescheduled, I'm sure the foundation would try to do this."
