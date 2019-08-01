FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- Depending on who you ask -- the new 2.1-billion dollar Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project is needed. However, residents and business owners on both sides of the bay are overwhelmingly opposed to the price to cross.
ALDOT proposing a one-way toll of $6 or $90 monthly pass.
Fairhope Mayor Karin Wilson sounding off earlier this week in a Facebook post -- calling the toll unfair for not only Mobile and Baldwin County residents who use the bridge every day -- but also for Gulf Coast tourists.
"I don't know anybody that's for a toll, especially one that's been proposed -- that I believe is one of the highest tolls -- in our region. I'm not sure country-wise. But it's absurd... It's an absurd number. Citizens can't afford it -- and it's simply absolutely unfair. They need to go back to the drawing board," said Mayor Wilson.
Wilson believes the billion dollar BP money settlement could have came in handy here and says the bridge project comes down to a lack of strategic planning and budgeting.
"We've done it... And we've turned around a city that was annually running at a deficit of 6-million dollars to a self sufficient state in 2 1/2 years... So it can be done," said Wilson.
Meanwhile this issue likely not going to die any time soon -- the Facebook group "Block the Mobile Bay Toll" continues to grow with more than 43,000 followers.
