FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Fairhope Mayor Karin Wilson intends on vetoing a citywide ban on sleeping in cars and tents at Monday's city council meeting.
The ban was passed by the city council Aug. 12.
A letter addressed to the city clerk from Wilson reads in part:
“The way the ordinance was written concerns me, and I think the City of Fairhope can do better to address citizen concerns and help those in need with better resources…”I support tools that both help our police department successfully fulfill their duties as well as offer appropriate resources for our citizens.”
Wilson also mentioned speaking with Fairhope Police Chief Stephanie Hollinghead about the ordinance.
The Fairhope City Council can override Monday night's veto with a two-thirds vote of the council-members.
