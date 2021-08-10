Fairhope is the first city in our area to offer cash incentives to employees who get vaccinated. The resolution was passed by the City Council Monday night, August 10, 2021 and will be paid out of Fairhope’s share of the American Rescue Plan Act.

Fairhope Mayor, Sherry Sullivan said more than 30 employees are out with COVID-19 just in the last month. She said most of the infections have happened since July 17th. The recent spike has put a heavy strain on many city services.

“Our departments are barely treading water now, so it really makes an impact on those departments when you take three and four employees out, who are out for fourteen days at a time if they’re not vaccinated, so it’s been really impactful to our work force,” Sullivan explained.

The city hopes the incentives will convince more employees to roll up their sleeves. Full-time employees will get $500, $250 for part-time and $125 for seasonal. Add that to the one-time bonus pay in the same amounts, a full-time employee could see an extra grand in their pocket. Some residents though, are frustrated incentives are being offered at all.

“Knowing that it was supposed to have been for COVID relief, I’m not sure what all that covered, but it would seem like people who lost jobs and things would need those benefits when everybody ought to go get vaccinated without any incentive,” said Carol Hull.

Lisa Hanks is the City Clerk for Fairhope and has been vaccinated for a few months. She and other employees have seen the strain the pandemic is putting on the workforce as a whole and their fellow employees and think offering an incentive is a good idea.

“Not just because of the money but it’s going to protect not just employees but it’s going to protect the community as a whole,” Hull said.

“I’m just proud of the city for doing this,” said Senior Services Manager for the city, Kim Ryland. “I know it’s controversial, but I really think they’re trying to take a step in the right direction to promote a health employment workplace.”

Employees who get vaccinated will need to provide their vaccine card to their supervisors. To be fair, Sullivan said the incentive is also being offered to those who’ve already been vaccinated, and employees are free to choose.

“We know that there are some employees that for personal reasons, have opted not to get the vaccine and we respect that. This is not a mandate,” Sullivan said. “They still have a choice, but this is one way that we could incentivize the vaccine and you know, make an effort to try and keep our employees safe.”

Bonuses and incentives should total close to $600,000 and will come from the city’s $1.9 million dollar allocation of American Recovery Plan money. Since the city passed the resolution, Sullivan said other cities from around the state have already asked for copies of it for consideration there.