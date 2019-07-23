FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Fairhope Police Department has put word out about a missing teenager.
According to officials with the police department, sometime during the early Sunday morning hours, 16-year-old John Carter left his residence and has not returned home.
Carter left a note to his mother stating that he was en route to New York. It is possible that he headed to New Orleans to take a train north.
It is unknown what Carter was wearing when he left, and he did not take any electronics that are traceable with him.
If anyone knows of Carter’s whereabouts, please call Lt. Nolte at 251-928-2385.
