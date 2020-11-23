FAIRHOPE, ALA. (WALA)- A disturbing alert went out to some people in Baldwin County who have the Ring doorbell, Neighbor’s app. It warned of a mass shooting that Fairhope police said never happened.
The notification showed up Friday on Ring users' phones that there were four gunshot victims inside a house on Grand Ave. and North Mobile St.
Lt. Shane Nolte with the Fairhope Police Department said, “They got a Ring notification saying that there had been a double homicide with four people shot. Two critically, two dead on Grand Ave. here in town.”
Eric Anderton, who lives in that neighborhood said, “Very strange. This is a great neighborhood. I just moved here about a week ago. So I thought it was very unusual that there was a double homicide warning.”
When neighbors started calling it in and posting about it on social media, police put their nerves at ease and said nothing like that ever happened.
“It is very concerning. I mean, obviously we're happy it didn't happen, but at the same time, you hate that your residents or citizens are nervous because information that's not true was put out there. That’s very concerning information,” said Lt. Nolte.
Now, Lt. Nolte wants to know how it even got put up.
He said, “We have since reached out to Ring to get some information and see if they can tell us why they put them out or where their information came from and at this point, we do not know where it came from, or how they got their info so we're still waiting on that notification.”
Anderton said, “That would’ve been the talk of the neighborhood for a long time, so good news. It didn’t happen. Fantastic.”
Amazon owns Ring. A spokesperson sent FOX10 News this:
- · The Neighbors App Safety Report provides a weekly update on those safety incidents reportedto law enforcement in a Neighbor user’s zip code.
- · Ring clearly notes in the weekly report that this information may be subject to change, as it reflects incidents reported to law enforcement, not necessarily confirmed.
- · These reports are assembled by third-party vendors using publicly available information.
- · Ring is actively looking into this incident. If our findings show that this notification included inaccurate information, we will take the proper next steps in partnership with our vendors to avoid occurrences like this in the future.
