FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- Going forward, if you feed the geese at Fairhope Beach you'll be taking a risk.
You see, starting next month, you could get a ticket for the act.
The Fairhope Police Department will begin enforcing a law stating it is illegal to feed the geese at the beach on Mobile Bay's eastern shore. Officers will begin writing tickets Sept. 16.
Offenders may face a $500 fine or six months in jail, according to a Fairhope official.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.