FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Fairhope man was arrested Monday morning after police said they connected him to a series of burglaries in the city.
Philip Graham Ives, 25, is facing eight burglary charges. Fairhope Police said Ives broke into a home on Scenic 98 and two homes on Birdwatch Lane. Investigators said seven vehicles and a storage room inside a garage were also burglarized.
According to police, Ives was identified after detectives reviewed surveillance camera video.
Police wrote that most of the stolen items have been returned to their owners, but other items have not been returned because investigators do know where it came from.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.