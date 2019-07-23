MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- The new study from the Environment America Research and Policy Center looked at the number of days in 2018 when the water had bacteria counts exceeding environmental protection agency standards, which can potentially sicken swimmers.
The study found Fairhope Public Beach had 21 unsafe days based on 60 samples last year, the most of any beach in Alabama.
Fecal matter from people and animals are the main culprit, sometimes in the water due to sewage overflows.
But Fairhope city leaders believe failing septic systems are also a major problem, a problem that stretches far and wide.
“We live on a Mobile Bay where everything ends up, where everything in Alabama ends up, so there’s always going to be water quality issues,” said Mayor Karin Wilson.
Wilson says water quality is not just their problem.
She says keeping water on their beaches and throughout the Mobile Bay clean is a joint effort on both sides of the bay and upstream.
“Two thirds of the state of Alabama ends up right here, so it’s something that we are always going to take the responsibility of because Mobile Bay watershed is the second largest in the country.”
Mayor Wilson says a lot of factors are out of their control, but they’re doing what they can to keep their waters clean.
City officials point to, what they say, is an aggressive rehabilitation of their wastewater collection, transmission and treatment system.
The mayor touting a 5 year plan to tackle sewage issues, put into effect this year.
“The reality is this is a 50 year old problem that we are actually really putting a plan in place in the last couple of years, it just has never been addressed in a comprehensive way.”
Though concerning, a woman from Birmingham, visiting the beach for her very first time, says she still thinks they’ll go.
“But that is really concerning considering i’ve never been to the beach and then I wanna go and then it might not be that safe, specially for the people who live here that frequent it all the time.“
Mayor Wilson says, though it won’t happen overnight, she believes through their five year plan, Fairhope will soon lead the way becoming a model city for how water quality is handled across alabama.
