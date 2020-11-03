FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Fairhope is well into the recovery process in the wake of Hurricanes Sally and Zeta. Important updates concerning debris removal:
• First Pass Debris Removal will be complete by the end of this week’s cycle on Sunday, Nov. 8; key remaining areas include Fruit and Nut District and neighborhoods west of Greeno Road.
• Some roads have not been serviced due to conflicts with Media/Telecommunication Utilities. The City is working with those parties to address these remaining conflicts.
• Second Pass Debris Removal will follow the following schedule (see attached map): - Starting Wednesday, Nov. 4th – all City-serviced streets east of State Route 181 - Starting Saturday, Nov. 8th – all City-serviced streets between County Road 13 and State Route 181 - Starting Wednesday, Nov. 11th – all City-serviced streets between US Highway 98 (Greeno Road) and County Road 13 - Starting Monday, Nov. 16th – all City-serviced streets west of US Highway 98 (Greeno Road)
• It is important that Citizens place all storm-generated debris on the public right-of-way prior to the start of their scheduled second pass.
• The goal for the Debris Contractor is to complete the Second Pass by Tuesday, Nov. 24th (Prior to Thanksgiving holidays).
Important items to note:
• If you hire contract services in the City of Fairhope, Alabama and said contract services produce debris not associated with damage as a result of Hurricane Sally or Zeta, then the cost of service provided shall include the removal and proper disposal of generated debris. The City will not collect non storm related debris.
• The public right-of-way is the area of residential property that extends from the street to the sidewalk, ditch, utility pole or easement. Keep vegetative debris (woody burnable debris such as limbs and shrubbery) separated from construction and demolition debris, as they will be collected separately.
• Do not place near street signs, water meter vault, fire hydrant or any other aboveground utility. Only debris placed on the public right-of-way will be eligible for collection.
Please check the City of Fairhope's website https://www.fairhopeal.gov/ for additional information and updates on the debris removal process. For more information, please call the City's debris hotline at 251-928-8003
