Fairhope remembers victims and heroes of 9/11

The City of Fairhope is just one of the many communities in our area honoring those who lost their lives in the September 11 attacks.
Fairhope Police Department along with several city officials and citizens gathered this morning at the 9/11 monument outside of the police station to pay their respects to those heroes and victims of the terrorist attacks.
This is just one of the many things FPD is doing to honor those who lost their lives on this day 18 years ago.
They are also hosting a week of service for the community.
Fairhope Police Chief Stephanie Hollinghead says with many of the victims that day being her brothers or sisters in uniform, its important to show her support for other first responders across the country.
“We have a unity, like with most police departments. We have a brother and sisterhood, and we have each other’s backs and we’re here for each other. We are a family," said Hollinghead.
One of the department’s acts of service in remembrance of 9/11 is collecting items for local food pantries.
You may drop off donations at the Police Department or Fairhope United Methodist Church through tomorrow.
