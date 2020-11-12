Fairhope reopens window for public input after concerns about Working Waterfront Plan

After concerns about the Working Waterfront project became a central issue in the Fairhope mayoral race this year, newly elected Mayor Sherry Sullivan wanted to make sure folks had one more chance to give their input.
Some people are rethinking the original conceptual plan for the Fairhope waterfront after storms have left the Fairhope Municipal Pier more vulnerable than usual.
Combating erosion and bracing for future storms was already part of that original plan, but after seeing damage from Hurricane Sally, most people we talked to say protecting what's already there is the first thing they want to see done with the 6.2 million dollar Restore Act grant.
"My biggest concern is we need an infrastructure and drainage plan on top of the bluff," said Ray Phillips, of Fairhope.
"I hope they can fix that soon, make it a priority," said Peggy Isherwood, out for her morning walk.
That concern is also echoed in City Hall already.
"We just want to make sure that whatever we do we protect the integrity of those bluffs, and they continue to protect, be a barrier for Fairhope from some of these storms, but also serve a purpose for our residents who live along the bluffs," said Mayor Sullivan.
Not enough parking or readily available access is also something many plan on mentioning.
"I'm concerned about parking, if they move the current parking into the north park," said Phillips.
The deadline to submit your input is November 30, and keep in mind they will not be taking these through social media comments or messages.
Public comments on the plan are being accepted via email at workingwaterfront@FairhopeAL.gov or by mail to Working Waterfront, c/o City of Fairhope, PO Drawer 429, Fairhope, AL 36533.
