Fairhope to begin ticketing for feeding birds starting next week

Starting next week the City of Fairhope will be ticketing people for feeding birds along the waterfront.
Its all part of a city ordinance passed earlier this summer.
City Officials say they are hoping preventing people from feeding waterfowl like geese and sea gulls will help lower the birds’ population in the area.
This comes after a study done by Auburn University several years ago showed some of Fairhope’s high beachfront bacteria levels are caused by the birds.
Officials say they feel this is a humane way to minimize the population.
“If we can eliminate the bird’s food source hopefully they won’t, in so many numbers come to this area and basically pollute our beachfront and our water," said Jack Burrell, Fairhope City Council President.
The city has already begun posting signs discouraging people from feeding the birds.
If you are caught feeding birds along the waterfront in Fairhope beginning Monday of next week, you can expect a ticket from Fairhope Police Department.
