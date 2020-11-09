FAIRHOPE, Alabama – The City of Fairhope will reopen the comment period for the RESTORE Working Waterfront project, Mayor Sherry Sullivan announced during tonight’s City Council meeting.
The Working Waterfront project is the first of the City’s RESTORE grant projects to get underway.
The project includes improvements to the shoreline and bluffs located at Fairhope Pier and South Beach Park. The main criterion for the project involves improvements to bay shore to improve resiliency, sustainability and human interaction with the waterfront.
Initial engagement for this project began in Winter 2020 and was paused following the COVID10 pandemic and public outcry over the proposed design.
Comments will be accepted via email, mail and in envelopes dropped off at City Hall until the close of business on Monday, November 30th. Comments on social media or in social media groups will not be considered.
Emails can be sent to workingwaterfront@fairhopeal.gov; mail-in comments can be sent to Working Waterfront, c/o City of Fairhope, PO Drawer 429, Fairhope, AL 36533.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.