Fairhope unveils new LED crosswalks

Pedestrian safety is as important than ever after this weekend’s accident in Fairhope.
The city is now testing out some new technology that, according to the Federal Highway Department, could cut down pedestrian accidents by 69 percent.
The city unveiled two new LED crosswalks on Section Street last week between Equality and Pine.
Work finished just in time for what some say were the biggest Mardi Gras crowds Fairhope has ever seen over the weekend.
“We have so many visitors and guests that come into town and we want to keep them safe. Of course downtown has traffic. We have pedestrians, and we just want to makes sure we keep everybody safe,” said Richard Johnson.
Pedestrians just hit a button and the crosswalk lights up, alerting drivers someone is crossing.
“We just used it and we saw people kind of flying up, and it made us feel safer when we cross,” said Annie Dixon of Fairhope.
Johnson says they hope to install these crosswalks throughout downtown.
Johnson says you can expect new pedestrian safety measures to be installed at the intersection of Fairhope Avenue and Section Street by this summer.
