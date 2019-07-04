Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department sets up for firework show

It wouldn’t be the Fourth without fireworks, and Fairhope is just one of the many cities on either side of the bay working hard for tonight’s big show.
Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department was out at sunrise this morning setting up for the city’s annual show at the municipal pier.
The City of Fairhope pays for the show, but the VFD makes sure it goes off without a hitch Independence Day after Independence Day.
Roughly 20 volunteers woke up with the sun to set up the tubes for tonight’s show, and these guys will also be the ones setting off the fireworks and cleaning up until late tonight, but Volunteer Fire Department Chief Chris Ellis says the long day is well worth it.
“It is a lot of work, but everybody enjoys hearing the crowd’s reaction from a good show, and its just something we enjoy doing,” said Ellis.
The fireworks show starts at 9 pm tonight in Fairhope, with the Baldwin Pops opening the night on the bluff at 7:30 with a concert.
Make sure to bring your blankets and lawn chairs but leave your alcohol at home.
