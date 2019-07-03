Thousands will head out tomorrow night, July 4, 2019 to watch various public fireworks displays. Capturing and sharing videos of the shows are part of the fun, but one Baldwin County city is warning against using drones around the displays. Fairhope Police have posted concerns and links to the FAA regulations on drone operations on their Facebook page as a warning.
No parking signs were already going up at the Fairhope Pier a day ahead of the big celebration. In the past, the main concerns have been with parking, congestion and enforcing a no alcohol rule at the show. This year, police will also be keeping an eye to the sky for violations. Fairhope Police have posted concerns and links to the FAA regulations on drone operations on their Facebook page as a warning.
“We got a couple calls,” said Lt. Shane Nolte with Fairhope Police. “People were curious as to what the laws were…what they could and couldn’t do as far as flying their drones down here for the fireworks and around the crowd so we figured it’s best just to just post it so everyone would know what the laws are.”
Police said the temptation is great and with more drone pilots out there, licensed or not, they want to avoid any mishaps. Flying at night, over crowds and near airports are highly regulated by the FAA and flying near a fireworks show just adds to their concern.
“Down here, you can’t fly it over large crowds, you’re not supposed to fly at night. One of our main concerns is flying over the crowds. If you lose control of it or it has a malfunction, somebody ends up getting hurt.”
WALA employee, Bill Flowers is a FAA licensed pilot and drone operator, familiar with working within the confines of FAA regulations. He’s logged many hours in the cockpit and behind the controls of a drone. He understands the concern Fairhope PD has.
“A pilot, whether they’re licensed or a hobbyist, has an obligation to keep property and people safe in addition to keeping clear of other aircraft,” Flowers explained.
While working air traffic control in the Phoenix area years ago, Flowers said an incident where a helicopter was filming a fireworks show turned disastrous.
“They got a little bit too close and realized they were too close and tried to pull up quickly,” Flowers recalled. “When they did, the rotor of the helicopter struck the tail of the helicopter, brought them down and that pilot lost his life.”
It’s an extreme example, but the concern in Fairhope is for the safety of the crowd. If a drone were to get too close and be hit by a firework, police said it could cause serious injury to someone on the ground.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.