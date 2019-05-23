Fairhope Yacht Club hosts sailing championship

Several boaters will be out this weekend, but not all of them are just celebrating Memorial Day.
Sailors are hitting the bay for the 2019 U.S. Melges 24 National Championship, hosted by the Fairhope Yacht Club.
Amateurs and professionals from all over the world are here in Baldwin County for three days of sailing and competition.
Its something you can go watch throughout the weekend, or just take in the pretty views from afar.
“Its pretty impressive. They have a great profile, very sleek boats, and they’ll be in a group out on the bay instead of individual boats that you see moving along, so its an impressive sight,” said Scott Hartwell, with the Fairhope Yacht Club.
The championship lasts through Sunday.
