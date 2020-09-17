FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- Winston Groom, the Fairhope man who wrote "Forrest Gump," died at the age of 77.
Fairhope Mayor Karin said, "It is with great sadness that I share the passing of our dear friend Winston Groom. The City of Fairhope
has lost an iconic author today. Please keep his friends and family in your thoughts and prayers."
Groom released "Forrest Gump" in 1986. It was adapted into a motion picture starring Tom Hanks in 1994. The film won six Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Actor, and Best Director.
Along with his eight novels, Groom penned more than a dozen non-fiction books, including "The Crimson Tide: The Official Illustrated History of Alabama Football."
Groom appeared on Studio 10 in 2016 to talk about the release of his final novel "El Paso."
