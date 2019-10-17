Fall festivities kick off as temperature cools

Its finally feeling like fall outside, but lower temperatures aren’t the only things to get excited about.
Nothing says Autumn like pumpkin patches, and one farm in Robertsdale is now open for business.
Forty South Farm and Zoo has plenty of fall family fun to be had, with a haunted trail for adults, and pumpkin patch, hayrides, and a petting zoo for the kids.
Your family can come pick out the perfect pumpkin to carve, and the kids can even play with rabbits, ponies, goats, and miniature pigs.
The farm says all money made at the patch is going towards expanding their petting zoo.
“The proceeds go to vet care for the year, feeding them for the year, and hopefully we’ll be able to bring a couple more in at the end of this year, but it just goes to keeping them happy and healthy,” said owner Chelsea Gates.
The pumpkin patch is open from 10-4 Saturday and Sunday.
It is five dollars for adults, three for kids, and little ones two and under get in free.
