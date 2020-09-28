MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)--A cold front moving in overnight will bring some crisper, cooler weather this week along the Gulf Coast.
A Monday afternoon shower cooling things down after another 90 degree day in the Port City.
Dark clouds rolling through, covering the skies soon to reveal the first hints that fall is officially here.
Pouring rain pretty much left Langan Park abandoned Monday afternoon, but it’s also the reason more people may step out this week, bringing cooler air our way.
Temperatures this week are expected to take a dip, inviting those tell-tale autumn signs.
“It's been a very hot year and me personally I'm more of a cool type person, so I like cold air and things like that. I’m not really one for storms though, but I’ll take what I can get,” said Adam Kennedy II.
Pushing sticky humid air out, luring dry crisp air in, some already noticing a change.
“I can tell a big difference. I like the fact that it’s cooler today than it was yesterday,” said Courtney Stewart.
People rooting for more than just a taste of autumn.
“C’mon cold weather. Let's pull out the sweaters and enjoy us some hot cocoa, right? Yeah!”
And the biggest treat after waiting out the rain storm: a double rainbow.
“We saw the rainbow!”
Along with the crisper air, some other changes fall will bring is a different smell in the air and a change of the sun's angle in the sky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.