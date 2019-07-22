CLARKE COUNTY, Ala (WALA) – A Clarke County man was killed over the weekend in a tragic incident on Highway 43. A tree came crashing down on his vehicle while he was driving on the road.
“It’s very rare that occurs, but it does happen on occasion,” said Sgt. Roy Napp, with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
State Troopers were called to the scene on the southbound side of Highway 43 about 4:30 Sunday afternoon near Grove Hill.
Investigators found a tree had come crashing down onto a truck driving on the road below.
The driver has been identified as 36-year-old Clinton Green from Jackson. ALEA said he died on scene.
“We investigate traffic crashes and this is what’s called a cataclysm or an act of God,” Sgt. Napp said. “This is not considered a traffic crash by NHTSA standards.”
The white truck’s cab was smashed up by the falling tree.
ALEA said this is the second time, just in the last month in our area, that a tree limb fell down seemingly out of nowhere.
“In this case, as was about a month ago in Choctaw County, we had a witness behind the vehicle that saw the tree fall, saw it fall across the cab of the truck,” Sgt. Napp said.
ALEA is handling the investigation.
They said there was no weather in the area at the time the tree fell.
FOX10 News tried to reach out to Green’s family, but we were told by multiple people that they are shaken up after this sudden loss.
