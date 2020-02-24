SARALAND, Ala. (WALA)-- It’s a race against rising floodwaters in Saraland as Bayou Sara overflows thanks to heavy rain the past few weeks up north.
“It's awful. I mean we lost everything. Everything is in there wet.”
Paige Bentley has lived in her house on Bayou Avenue for eight years and has never seen it like this before.
The family says they’re used to flooding, but not this bad.
They say the backyard will flood, but they’ve never seen the water rise into their house the way it has.
The murky water has overtaken every single room in her home overnight.
She says they could only find 15 sandbags to place at their front door before evacuating Sunday night.
Now the water is shin deep on the outside nearly spilling through the window sills.
The family went back to the home Monday afternoon with a U-Haul to salvage what they could.
During a stressful time Bentley is frustrated by what she says is a lack of assistance.
As of Monday afternoon all streets east of the railroad tracks to Bayou Sara are closed.
Saraland police warn people not to drive through high water.
