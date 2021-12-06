Families get into holiday spirit at OWA

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) -- Some Holiday fun happening in south Baldwin County.
OWA is lighting up their 36-foot Christmas tree every night at 6 through New Year's Eve.
The music and light show is free to whoever stops by and will have plenty of family favorite songs to dance along to.
They also have a new fun workshop for everyone this year -- Mrs. Claus’ Crafty Christmas, where you get to learn how to decorate cookies with the best of the best.
Of course they’ll also have their Tacky Christmas Sweater Contest, North Pole, and the classic pictures with Santa.
