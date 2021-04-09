GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA)-- As single red flags fly, locals and visitors alike are taking their chances with the choppy, cool waters, undeterred by the elements.

“I’ve been in the water many a times and I love the water. We been riding on the floats.”

“I don’t like going really too far because the waves are really big.”

Spring break amid the COVID-19 pandemic is a much different scene from years past.

“Not too crowded. That's a big concern with the kids and Corona going on. A little bit more people than I thought. What you think? For me, I think this is a good size crowd. I was expecting more since it’s spring break,” said Nathaniel and Crystal Weeks, visiting from Atlanta, Ga.

Families from all over reclaiming any sense of normalcy they could.

“We’ve been able to socially distance, have a good time and enjoy the beach for ourselves for a second,” said Charles Johnson, from Mobile, pleased with the smaller crowd.

“Shhhhh! Don’t tell anybody. It’s beautiful and no one’s out here.”

“It’s not too much, but it’s not too little. i feel like it’s a good amount and with COVID and everything they take it very careful but at the same time it’s at your own risk,” said Karissa Bonet.

Some chose to vacation in Gulf Shores specifically in search of a fun time as they try to play it safe.

“I was thinking more people might head to Florida which is why we said let's go to Alabama, so I think we made a good choice.”

High rip current risks are expected through Sunday afternoon.

Beach safety officials caution against going in the water, urging people to use extreme caution.

For the latest Gulf Shores beach safety report call 251-968-8433